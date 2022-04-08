Following the barring of outgoing calls on the order of the federal government, millions of Nigerians who have successfully registered for their National Identity Number (NIN) are unaware if it is ready for collection.

To this end, Legit.ng has revealed how this can be done.

To check if your National Identity Number (NIN) card is ready, visit the National Identity Management Commission [NIMC] website- www.nimc.gov.ng.

Scroll down the homepage and click on ‘e-ID Card Status Portal’ to check if your card is ready and now available at the activation centre.

Here are easy ways to check if your National Identity Number (NIN) card is ready.

After, fill in your first name, last name and your NIMC check tracking ID and hit the ‘check now’ icon button.

Barred from outgoing calls

The subscribers have been barred from making further calls with their unlinked lines, as per directives from the Nigerian government.

The subscribers were unable to meet the deadline of March 31 set by the Isa Pantami-led Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

A statement by the ministry says about 125 million SIMs have been linked to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Barred lines can use internet, send SMS

According to the National Communication Commission, there are about 197.77 million active subscribers in Nigeria as of February 2022. The disconnection did not, however, affect SMS, mobile data and incoming calls.

Source: Legit.ng