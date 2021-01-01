It is no longer news that every Nigerian and other nationals resident in Nigeria has to enrol for the National Identification Number (NIN) if they want to continue using their SIM cards.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This follows the directive of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) mandating telecommunication operators to block SIM cards that are not linked with the NIN latest by February.

In a bid to get the NIN and link it with their SIM cards, Nigerians have been trooping to the offices of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the agency in charge of the registration.

Minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, supervising the enrollment process at the NIMC Headquarters enrollment centre. Photo credit: NIMC

Source: Facebook

This recently led to the closure of the NIMC office in Lagos as people failed to abide by the COVID-19 protocols.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Easy way to enrol for NIN

Do you want to enrol for the NIN without going through unnecessary stress and exposing yourself to the risk of COVID-19 infection?

The best way to ensure this is to download the NIN enrolment form on the portal of NIMC.

After downloading the form, you will print it out and fill in the appropriate information and take it to any of the enrolment centres closest to you.

This will significantly reduce the time you will spend at the registration centre as you will only need to do the biometric capture instead of filling out the form again.

To download the enrolment form, click here and here.

To also make the process easier, NIMC has adopted a booking system. With effect from Wednesday, December 30, NIN applicants will be given slots and once the daily slots have been exhausted, others will be given another date to avoid crowding.

How to link NIN to your SIM card

After successfully enrolling for the NIN, you will need to link it with your SIM cards to avoid being blocked by telecom operators.

Legit.ng had previously explained how to link the NIN with SIM cards in this report.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Isa Pantami, the minister of communications and digital economy, has approved the development and release of an improved NIN slip and a mobile application that would help in securing it.

The technical assistant, information technology to the ministry, Femi Adeluyi, made this known in a statement issued on the night of Thursday, December 31, 2020, in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that Adeluyi said the development was part of the federal government’s policy to improve the process of obtaining NIN and linking it to SIM cards and also aligning with the national digital economy policy for a digital Nigeria.

NIMC: Amidst Covid19 spike, crowd gathers for NIN registration - on Legit TV

Source: Legit.ng