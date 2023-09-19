A lady with a beautiful house built with roofing sheets has shared a video of its neat and well-arranged interior

People who were amazed at how modern the interior looked compared to the sheets praised her for the decor

The homeowner filmed her children's room with a lovely bunk as some asked her more questions about the house

A lady who built her house with roofing sheets instead of blocks for walls has made a series of videos about it.

In one of her clip, she (@lucianzilani1) showed people what the interior looked like, as some said books should not be judged by their covers.

Her kitchen has cooker and looked well-arranged. Photo source: @lucianzilani1

Source: TikTok

Interior design of portable house

The homeowner also revealed that 75 roofing sheets were used for the construction. Her chandelier matched the colours in her living room.

Another video showed her kids' well-decorated room. At the far corner was a shelf holding their shoes.

Watch one of the clips below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

wambui-sherow said:

"Beautiful space."

Eaglet_Joe said:

"True definition of do not judge a book by it's cover."

cillah said:

"It's called confusing your enemies , I love it."

takinya5 said:

"Congratulations!!! this is the real meaning of a little heaven here on earth. destined for greatness."

DESIDERIUS BWIRE said:

"The way I'm insecure. I can't stay there with my belongings."

wanji Ryan said:

"Don't judge the cover by the book aaah don't book judge cover aaah what ever we don't judge."

Angel said:

"Very nice indeed but it wont be easy hey to build a house living so very comfortable...that's my fear."

Experience said:

"I’m wondering the amount of heat in the room."

Lady built portable house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a video of the house she had just completed for herself. She said she had indeed tried to make something out of life.

The lady (@taiyeesefavourposed) stood before the building after it had been painted. To show people that she is the property's owner, she shared a photo of the signed land document in her name.

Source: Legit.ng