A Nigerian lady who is a baker stunned Tiktok users after she shared a video of one of her baking masterpiece

In the video, the lady showed a cake baked to look like a camp gas cylinder with POS placed beside it

The video is trending on TikTok, where the lady is receiving numerous accolades from cake lovers

Nigerians on social media are praising an Ibadan-based baker who baked a piece of cake in the shape of a gas cylinder.

In the short clip shared on TikTok by @lohlahcakes, the baker was spotted standing beside the impressive masterpiece.

Many people said they thought the cake was a real cylinder. Photo credit: TikTok/@lohlahcakes.

Source: TikTok

The cake looks exactly like a cylinder, with all the accessories. There was also another cake baked in the shape of a POS machine placed beside the cylinder.

The cylinder cake has a bright yellow colour which caught the attention of many netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Those who commented on the video said they thought the cylinder was real, only for them to discover it was a cake.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of cylinder cake

@Sista_jemietu said:

"Please, I want you to creat a mad person cake for me. Where can I locate you? Next week is my ex birthday so I want to present him."

@Brownexia commented:

"I thought it was a real cylinder o. Wow!"

@Horlayinka said:

"If you thought she’s painting the cylinder at first gather here."

@D_Dunnee said:

"You are gifted in this profession no doubt. Take your accolades girl."

@TEE_LUXURY said:

"This is big creativity."

@Famousbeauty commented:

"I want this cake for my birthday o."

@betty darlington said:

"Una don dey add juju o. It's so creative woah. You are blessed."

@Alex purity commented:

"Is the monie point Pos for me."

@OlaKiiTan said:

"At first, I thought it was a real Cylinder ooo."

Video of a gigantic cake goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a gigantic wedding cake went viral after it was ushered into a wedding reception on a couple's big day.

The cake was specially baked in the shape of a castle, with all the architectural features that stunned netizens.

People who saw the giant wedding cake said it must have cost the couple a lot of money.

Source: Legit.ng