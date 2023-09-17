A university student got a remote job that pays $3,000 per month, an equivalent of about N2.3 million in current exchange rate

The student, who is still in 200-level, said his ultimate aim is to relocate abroad after graduating from the university

Many people have said he is lucky as he will be earning $36,000, which is about N28.2 million yearly, on the remote job while still in school

A lucky university student landed a remote job that pays a handsome salary even while still in school.

The student who is still in 200-level applied for the foreign job, and he was picked after the interview.

The man got a well-paying job while still a university student. Photo credit: Getty Images/Klaus Vedfelt and Bloomberg. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The salary for the remote job is pegged at $3000 monthly, which is an equivalence of N3.2 million in today's foreign exchange rate.

At a monthly salary of $3000, the student would be earning a whopping $36,000 yearly, which is above N28.2 million at the current exchange rate.

Student who landed N2.3 million job plans to move abroad after graduation

The student shared the good news through a message he sent to Twitter influencer Wizarab.

He said his ultimate intention is to relocate abroad when he graduates from the university. He wanted to know if he would be paying tax from the salary.

See the full story below:

Twitter users react as student gets lucrative remote job

@Abigailsam18 said:

"No, you don’t. I believe before your salary comes in, there are some deductions which might include tax as well, if do, you don’t need to pay taxes again."

@OfficialDadyA2 commented:

"You don't need to pay taxes. You are good."

@ObioraChinyeree said:

"I don’t think taxes have anything to do with japaing. Maybe someone else knows better. Plus you’re a student."

@8043_Ghost said:

"He should go for it. N2.3 million salary every month is not small and will go a long way in creating wealth for him in Nigeria if he makes smart investments."

Source: Legit.ng