A heartwarming TikTok video showed the moment a little girl saw her dad unexpectedly at school

The girl had just left her classroom and was walking towards the gate, unaware that her mum was filming her

When she spotted her dad, who had come to surprise her, she threw her bag and ran to hug him, showing the strong bond they share

A touching video on TikTok has captured the adorable reaction of a little girl who was greeted by her dad at school, when she was not expecting him.

The girl had just finished her lessons and was heading towards the exit, while her mum was followed with her phone camera ready.

She flinged her bag on seeing her father. Photo credit: TikTok/@nessajehu

Source: TikTok

She had no idea that her dad, who may have been away for a long time, had come to surprise her with his presence.

As she walked along the path, she suddenly noticed her dad.

She immediately dropped her bag and sprinted towards him, wrapping her arms around him in a tight embrace.

The video showed the pure joy and love on their faces, as they hugged each other and laughed.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

MamiiivV reacted

"SO much love everything about her, it got Me tears rollingshe is well trained, mummy U are blessed already."

Ngozi lgbo-Okoro said:

"She's really well trained o. See how she went back to pick her bag."

Praise pixel commented:

"Plz my question is how did she went to school nd came back same way,very neat nd clean."

Beautystephen423:

"My daughter once embarrassed me when her teacher brought her to me she just walked passed men went to meet her dad... I just consoled myself."

Daniella8381:

"This is well trained baby, the way she went back and carried her bag Awwn I love her."

