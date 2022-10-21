Several stories have been told about young men who were declared innocent after spending years in prison.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A 51-year-old man, Eddie Bolden, hitched the spot of a billionaire after wrongfully getting detained and spending 22 years in prison.

Legit.ng in this article, presents three men who were wrongfully sent to prison.

Innocent men released after spending years in jail Photo Credit: HeadFort foundation, Southbend Tribune

Source: UGC

1. Otoobong

Otoobong, a Nigerian security guard and gardener, was unfortunately remanded in prison for committing absolutely no punishable offence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Headfort Foundation, a prison reform initiative, revealed that the young man spent over one year behind bars for doing nothing wrong.

Headfort recounted that sometime in 2020, Otoobong's friend opened up to him about a car which he wanted to sell.

Otoobong informed his friend he would help him search for a buyer and when he did, he referred his friend to the buyer.

The innocent young man had no idea that his friend alongside a group of boys had stolen the car and wanted to sell it.

On the 24th of December, 2020, policemen tracked the car and found Otoobong's friend with other boys. They arrested them but during the investigation, they arrested innocent Otoobong.

On the 6th of August, 2021, Otoobong and the rest were arraigned before the Magistrate Court at Ogba for the offence of armed robbery and remanded in the correctional centre.

Fortunately, after spending one year and six months in jail, Oto was finally declared innocent and released.

2. Eddie Bolden

Eddie Bolden finally had a reason to smile after spending 22 years in jail for a crime he did not commit.

Bolden who was wrongfully convicted in 1994 for a double murder, got a huge pay-out from a jury.

The jury gave him more than N9,923,291,764 compensation after he sued the city of Chicago and two police detectives.

In his lawsuit, Bolden claimed he was framed for killing 23-year-old Irving Clayton and 24-year-old Derrick Frazier.

In a landmark ruling, the jury instructed the city of Chicago to pay Bolden N9,923,291,764 in compensation, and the two detectives were ordered to pay him N4,042,822.

3. Ola

Ola, a Lagos state resident, was held in prison for eight years following an encounter with soldiers on his way back from work.

On the day of his arrest, Ola saw soldiers chasing after a group of boys and was taken into custody for failing to help the soldiers catch their targets.

The angry soldiers who took him to barracks and afterwards to the police station where he was detained and subsequently charged to court over armed robbery allegations.

Headfort foundation posted the story on Facebook after intervening in the case and setting free the innocent young man who had to spend eight years in prison.

Ghanaian man released after spending 33 years in prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after 33 years in jail, a Ghanaian man named Tetteh has been released after a killer falsely named him and one other person as his accomplices in a murder case.

The killer, Tengey, accused Tetteh of being his accomplice while people were beating him (Tengey) to name his accomplice before he will be spared.

Tengey also mentioned Gruma, another accomplice when the beatings did not stop. Tetteh and Gruma, however, insisted that they were innocent of the crime.

Source: Legit.ng