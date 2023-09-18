A Nigerian lady advised people willing to study abroad to take advantage of the opportunities offered by online learning

The lady, Grandma Shasha, said the University of the People is completely tuition-free and the degrees are recognised worldwide

The University of the People is located in Pasadena, California, and it charges an application fee of about N94k

A lady advised Nigerians to attend a US university that does not charge tuition apart from processing and application fees.

In a TikTok post, the lady, Grandma Shasha, said the top US school is called the University of the People, UoP.

The University of the People is completely online and tuition-free. Photo credit: Getty Images/PIKSEL, Peter Cade and Sam Edwards. Photos are used for illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

She said degrees and certificates earned from the University of the People are recognised worldwide by employers of labour.

A check on the school's website shows that it does not charge tuition fees but takes a token for processing and application.

The application fees and processing charges are different for each level of study and also different for some courses. The application fees and assessment fees range from $100, which is N78,000, to $300, which amounts to about N236,000 in today's exchange rate.

How much you will pay at the University of the People

A summary of what it would cost to get an undergraduate degree from the University of the People shows that a student would end up spending $4,860, which is about N3.8 million.

An associate degree at the University of the People would cost $2,460, a little over N1.9 million.

To get an MBA at the UoPeople, a student would pay $3,660, which amounts to N2.8 million.

A masters degree in education would cost $3,960 or N3.1 million at the University of the People.

The University of the People is entirely online, and it is located in Pasadena, California, USA.

University of People is tuition-free

A statement concerning fees at the UoPeople reads:

"At UoPeople there is no cost for instruction, books, or traditional campus costs. Our mission is to make higher education affordable and accessible. Through our unique tuition-free higher education model, we have removed most of the costs for students to attend university. However, to keep our mission alive we do ask for a one-time application fee and minimal assessment fees per course to help fund general university operations and provide excellent services to our students."

Watch Shasha's video below:

Source: Legit.ng