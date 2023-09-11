A Nigerian lady graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 after recording straight A's in all her university courses

The lady, Ifeoluwa Ajetumobi, studied engineering, and she cleared all final year courses, including her project, with distinctions

Ifeoluwa said her mother was overwhelmed with joy when she saw her excellent academic performance in school

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian lady posted her academic record on Twitter, showing that she passed all her courses with distinctions.

The lady, Ifeoluwa Ajetumobi, studied mechanical engineering at the university and did so well.

Ifeoluwa graduated with a CGPA of 5.0. Photo credit: Instagram/Twitter: Ifeoluwa Ajetunmobi.

Source: Twitter

Ifeoluwa shared a photo of her scores, showing that she studied 10 courses in her final year. She cleared all the courses, including her project work, with distinctions.

Mechanical engineering student graduates with perfect CGPA

At the final tally of her academic performance, Ifeoluwa graduated with a CGPA of 5.0.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She said her mother called her a "baller" after seeing her excellent academic performance.

Some of the courses she studied in her final year included leadership dynamics, engineering valuation, engineering management, heat transfer, production engineering, material handling and equipment, total man concept X, and her final year project.

She wrote while sharing the result:

"My mom just saw my final semester result and shouted "Haa! Balleeeerrrr!" God, thanks! Officially a graduate!"

See the full story below:

Reactions as lady in engineering passes all her courses

@rhevah_wrld said:

"Congratulations. I receive this kind of good news in Jesus' name."

@essay_liner commented:

"This girl dey get As for engineering courses. She go sabi handle tools walahi."

@adesina_tito said:

"It's not easy, congrats."

@onwuneme_ asked:

"What if someone gets a B in that 0 unit course does it affect the GPA?"

@Sharafa224 said:

"Even at zero units your excellence still shouts louder. Congratulations!"

Graduate posted to abattoir for NYSC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was posted to an abattoir after she graduated from the university.

The story of the new NYSC member has gone viral on Twitter after a short clip showed the abattoir where she was posted.

While some people condemned the idea, others said it was a good thing, noting that the lady may have studied animal husbandry.

Source: Legit.ng