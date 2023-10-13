The London Academy Business School and the University of Sunderland are seeking the NUC's approval to run degree programmes in Nigeria

The two UK universities said if given the approval the students in Nigeria would get the same experience as those studying in England

The team explained that they met with the NUC in Abuja to get the recognition to run degree courses in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Two universities in the United Kingdom, London Academy Business School and the University of Sunderland have had a meeting with the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja, to seek approval to run degree programmes in the country.

As reported by The Punch, the meeting with the acting Executive Secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, in Abuja, was confirmed in a statement on Thursday, October 12.

Dr Derek Watson, who led a delegation from the University of Sunderland, said the meeting with NUC was productive.

According to the statement, the associate professor said:

“We were the first UK university to market. What we have agreed on today is the criticality of following the compliance procedures. In addition to that, we would source credible academics to deliver our programmes from LABS who are qualified teachers and also practising consultants. The students will get the same experience as those students studying in England.”

Similarly, the President/Director of Studies, London Academy Business School, Dr Larry Jones-Esan, said the team is not in Nigeria to get NUC accreditation but recognition.

“The meeting with the NUC today is for us to get the recognition that we are allowed to run the Sunderland courses in Nigeria; so, we do not need the NUC accreditation, what we need is recognition, that is very important because if we run any courses in Nigeria without them recognising it, that degree is useless and they cannot do NYSC, so we do not want that to be the case.

Want to solve the problem of university admission

Jones-Esan explained that the two institutions want to help solve the problem of access to tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“If two million people apply for university admissions every year in Nigeria and only 700,000 are getting a place, that is a problem and that is a challenge and they want to solve that problem and we think we have come at the right time.”

