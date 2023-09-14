A Nigerian lady who moved abroad bagged a degree, and she posted a video showing when she graduated from university

A lady relocated abroad for university studies and she has successfully bagged a degree.

After her successful graduation, the lady, Ogeandkizi, posted a video on TikTok to share the good news with her followers.

The lady said she is the first in her generation to bag a degree abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@ogeandkizi.

Source: TikTok

She said she is the first person in her generation to travel abroad and bag a degree.

Ogeandkizi showed when she wore her graduation gown and stepped onto the stage for the final passing out ceremony.

Lady graduates from university abroad celebrates achievement in style

She was clutching a bouquet of flowers, and she was all smiles and joy as she walked on the stage.

She captioned the video:

"You are the first in your generation to ever travel abroad to bag a degree. To say I am grateful is an understatement, I will tell my story one day but now I say Thank God. He is a protocol breaker."

Her followers congratulated her in the comment section of the clip.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a lady who bagged a degree abroad

@Kelvina_dorcas Kourtney said:

"Don’t let them tell you you can’t, and they won’t help you just so you know. Congratulations honey."

@Ayo Kunu Mi said:

"Congratulations. I tap from your blessing."

@Tiwa commented:

"Keep breaking protocols baby."

@Victoria E said:

"Congratulations, I tap this one."

@Emmanuela Micheal reacted:

"I claim it in Jesus' name amen."

Source: Legit.ng