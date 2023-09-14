"The First in My Generation": Nigerian Lady Relocates Abroad, Goes to University and Bags a Degree
- A Nigerian lady who moved abroad bagged a degree, and she posted a video showing when she graduated from university
- She said she is the first person in her generation to travel abroad and also to bag a foreign university degree
- Her video inspired her followers who joined in the celebration and took to the comment section to congratulate her
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A lady relocated abroad for university studies and she has successfully bagged a degree.
After her successful graduation, the lady, Ogeandkizi, posted a video on TikTok to share the good news with her followers.
She said she is the first person in her generation to travel abroad and bag a degree.
Ogeandkizi showed when she wore her graduation gown and stepped onto the stage for the final passing out ceremony.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Lady graduates from university abroad celebrates achievement in style
She was clutching a bouquet of flowers, and she was all smiles and joy as she walked on the stage.
She captioned the video:
"You are the first in your generation to ever travel abroad to bag a degree. To say I am grateful is an understatement, I will tell my story one day but now I say Thank God. He is a protocol breaker."
Her followers congratulated her in the comment section of the clip.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users react to video of a lady who bagged a degree abroad
@Kelvina_dorcas Kourtney said:
"Don’t let them tell you you can’t, and they won’t help you just so you know. Congratulations honey."
@Ayo Kunu Mi said:
"Congratulations. I tap from your blessing."
@Tiwa commented:
"Keep breaking protocols baby."
@Victoria E said:
"Congratulations, I tap this one."
@Emmanuela Micheal reacted:
"I claim it in Jesus' name amen."
Man bags degree abroad, his long name causes stir online
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian with a long name bagged a degree from the University of Kent, UK.
The University of Kent posted a video on TikTok showing when the man was called on stage to collect his certificate.
The student is named Boluwatife Oluwasemilore Oluwadamilola Oyekunle Ayanfeoluwa Emmanuel Michael Oladele.
Source: Legit.ng