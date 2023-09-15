A lady has shared her WhatsApp conversation with her boyfriend who surprised her on her birthday

Her doting boyfriend asked for her birthday list and subsequently sent her N204k to spoil herself

Mixed reactions trailed the post with some expressing envy and others hoping for a similar gesture from their partners

A woman with the handle @nanaempress5 on TikTok has gone viral after sharing her experience with her boyfriend.

The thoughtful lover asked for her birthday list and surprised her with a generous gift of N204k for her birthday.

Lady who stayed with broke boyfriend for 4 years leaks chat Photo credit: @nanaempress5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The thoughtful gesture showcased their strong bond and the boyfriend's commitment to making her special day memorable.

Not only did her boyfriend provide a generous birthday gift, but he also sent an additional N13,600 for data.

Nana stayed with her formerly broke boyfriend for 4 years

According to Nanaempress, she stayed with her boyfriend when he was broke and now he has money, he has been granting her every wish.

She said;

“You patiently stayed with that broke dude for 4 years until he became financially stable.”

Reactions from netizens trail Nana's post

Netizens flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to Nanaempress's video.

Some shared their experiences of partners leaving them after achieving financial stability.

Others expressed their hopes for a similar treatment from their partners when they become financially stable.

@Q_B_M_ said:

“I just broke up with mine today should I go back. He's just too broke u.”

@Ewura kaendzi commented:

“Mine got money and thanked me by getting someone else.”

@Yhaar Slay said:

“Madam, don't give people false hope. I have supported two guys like that and they left when they had money. We beg you, enjoy your in peaceless.”

@Nurse Ankamaa commented:

“Mine dumped me and got married.”

@Mhaame_yaa said:

“Eeeili hmmmm hope mine is seeing this it's been 7 years o l don't forget me o.”

@Abena D said:

“Mine got money and said he doesn't see us going anywhere.eiii Kwadwo hmmm.”

@Sly we reacted:

“Try that at your own risk.”

@Akua sally said:

“The luckiest understanding girlfriend.”

@Rosemary | Interior Designer reacted:

“No be all of them ooo... you were just lucky.”

@Akosuyarhreal said:

“My own ended with a different story ooo so never again.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng