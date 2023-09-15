A young lady has gotten a brand new iPhone 15 Pro Max after taking a very bold step to achieve her desire

The bold woman stormed the streets with a placard which had the words in bold; "NEED MONEY FOR IPHONE 15 PRO MAX"

The video captured the reactions of passersby who gave her money while others looked on in astonishment

A lady with the handle @karolinageits on TikTok has revealed how she actualised her dreams of owning an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In a hilarious video, she stepped out to the streets holding a placard that read: "NEED MONEY FOR IPHONE 15 PRO MAX" in bold letters.

Lady gets brand new iPhone 15 Pro Max

Source: TikTok

Lady in need of iPhone 15 Pro Max gets help from passers-by

The video showed the various reactions of passers-by to Karolinageits' plea for money.

Some individuals were generous and gave her money, while others looked on in astonishment at her unconventional request.

However, at the end of the video, a particular man got so touched by her plea and led her to get one for herself.

Sharing the video, she said:

“Really excited about my new iPhone 15 Pro Max.”

Reactions trail video of lady begging for iPhone 15 Pro Max

Netizens flooded the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about the video.

Some found it amusing and praised Karolinageits for her creativity, while others questioned the necessity of such an expensive phone and suggested alternative ways to save money.

@thediary reacted:

“I'm here for the AUDACITY.”

@christiangervaciu said:

“I'm here for the honesty.”

@flirtynotbougie reacted:

“Wonder if I can do this to find a job.”

@Stephie said:

“I going with my sign on Tuesday!”

@Ruth said:

“iPhone 15, ish that's great.”

@Chris Maldonado commented:

“Don't give me idea.”

@Samantha said:

“I need to be her friend.”

@Gym Villian said:

“Okay this here made me love New York. Somebody adopt me.”

@regine commented:

“My parents would be like: work for it, dear! hahahaha.”

@vanessaly1992 reacted:

“Straight to the point, i like that.”

@EI _Asiana _Heilie said:

“Girl I admire you so freaking much I want to do this too like you give me some advice to do it well.”

Watch the video below:

Lady handles new iPhone 15, pink version

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female tech reviewer who attended the Apple event on Tuesday, September 12, flaunted a pink version of iPhone 15.

The lady (@ijustine) stood beside other Apple lovers as they examined a wide range of iPhone 15 devices to see its incredible features. In another TikTok clip, the lady held an iPhone 15 Pro Max and tested the camera.

She said both the back and selfie cameras looked sharp. She also displayed Apple's new USB-C feature in the new 15 release. She was, however, more excited about the pink one.

