A beautiful lady broke down in tears after being denied a UK visa to visit her long-distance boyfriend abroad

In an emotional video, she tearfully expressed her devastation over the ruined anniversary plans

Netizens have sympathized with her while sharing their visa application experiences and offering prayers

A woman identified as @joeycherry1 has shared a video capturing her pain and heartbreak of being denied a UK visa.

In the emotional video, she shed tears while explaining that her anniversary plans are now in jeopardy.

Visa denial makes woman emotional

She lamented that she had planned to secure a visa to meet her boyfriend during their anniversary.

In her words;

“POV:You got denied a UK visa to visit your long-distance bf and you can't stop crying koz you know all your anniversary plans are ruined.”

Netizens share experiences and empathy

Netizens flooded the comments section of the TikTok video, sharing their experiences with visa applications and empathizing with Cherry.

Many expressed solidarity, recounting similar disappointments and the pain of having plans disrupted due to visa denials.

@Nana said:

“OMG I hope I don't get to experience this in Nov.”

@lizz_lizzo said:

“Happened to me too in July but we don't stop trying. We try again and again.”

@Nyambu_muhia said:

“You are not alone, I have applied twice while am being denied. I am trying something tomorrow with the lawyers I hope it works out.”

@Lydiah said:

“Same I was denied a visit visa too, but now planning for marriage in my country of residence!”

@Wambui Immigration Consultancy reacted:

“I wish I had worked on that case. If you have all documents I think you have a very good chance at getting it approved. Sorry about the denial.”

@Darlington commented:

“Soon you will get it b.”

@The Adventurous Family Kenya said:

“I feel your pain We applied twice and it was declined. Hugs”

Watch the video below:

Lady in tears after getting her visa

