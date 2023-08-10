A Nigerian lady has lamented on Twitter over how her relationship of three years ended because of her belly

She shared her break-up chat with her erstwhile boyfriend, saying she couldn't act quickly to salvage the relationship

Many people showed the lady support as they tackled her ex for calling it quits on the relationship over such a reason

A Nigerian lady, Lola, said she was broken after her lover, Ola, called it quits on their relationship because of her belly.

To buttress her statement on Twitter, Lola shared her heartbreaking WhatsApp chat with Ola, where the break-up happened.

Ola was ashamed of Lola's tummy

Lola lamented over how she could not do anything to reduce her tummy so she could salvage the 3-year-old relationship.

She added that she still feels the pain to this present day.

Lola wrote:

"To say the least is I’m broken, I couldn’t do anything quick about reducing my stomach and I lost my 3 years relationship .. I somehow still feel pain till now."

According to Lola, she started working on her tummy after the breakup. As seen in the chats, Ola said he was ashamed to walk in public with Lola due to her big belly, adding that his male friends always complained about it.

He further advised her to work on it before venturing into her next relationship.

See her tweet below:

People showed Lola support

@OmobolajiOluwa said:

"Well you ought to have worked on it sooner cos I feel he just got tired you said it all 3years and you didn't do anything bout it. Just be yourself and go through the pain don't let it consume you and one more thing go to the gym and work it all out!. Im sorry tho."

@AlfredTalks said:

"The stomach was never the problem, it was just the easy call. If someone likes you, they like everything about you, they like you just the way you are. Work on yourself the best you can but don't kill yourself for anyone, do what you do to feel good about yourself."

@omodolapo_ayoke said:

"Definitely he's not a right match for you.

"Please put yourself together, prioritize self-care, look your best and be confident in your body."

@AseremasekaT said:

"Let him go sis,he's not worth it.

"You just dodged a bullet.....imagine you're married to him and after your first child your body changes what will you do then?

"I know it's not easy sis but you just have to move on.....I'm here if you want to talk."

@HalimaSucre said:

"I can never forget when one mumu said I needed to get a new face if I wanted to stay in the relationship back in Uni. He wanted a spotless (very smooth) face I only had few pimples o& I swear he was very handsome! Oloshi I struggled with my confidence but Never Again sha."

Lady cries as boyfriend dumps her month after going abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady had cried out as her boyfriend dumped her after moving abroad.

The heartbroken lady rhetorically asked netizens, via a TikTok video, if that was how men behave.

The young lady said she sponsored her lover's overseas migration with all her savings, only to be blocked by him a month after he got to his destination. She added that he blocked her after sending her a breakup message. The lady could not control her emotions.

