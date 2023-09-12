A Nigerian man has shared an impressive video of the apartment he acquired after one year in the UK

The video showcased the luxurious interiors of his living room, bedrooms, kitchen, and bathrooms

Social media users congratulated him and flooded the comments section with applause for his accomplishment

A TikTok user identified as @yungmaytee showcased his stunning apartment one year after he relocated to the United Kingdom.

In the video, he proudly displayed the luxurious interiors of his living room, bedrooms, kitchen, and bathrooms.

Man acquires apartment after 1 year in UK Photo credit: @yungmaytee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man impresses netizens with new apartment after 1 year in UK

The young man expressed his excitement on TikTok while showing off the great asset he acquired for himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His caption read;

"After 1 year in the UK, I finally own my apartment."

Netizens shower praises on the young man

The video quickly caught the attention of netizens who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

They expressed awe and excitement over the beauty of his apartment, praising his hard work and dedication.

@Ohkev Dave said:

“Congratulations bro.”

@Na'imaaaaar said:

“After I get this house I go carry all my family there.”

@Princess commented:

“Beautiful Caravan.”

@squ100 said:

“Congratulations.”

@ennie commented:

“Congrats.”

@folake19 said:

“Congrats.”

@Aliyah reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@X×DOUBLEG said:

“1 year can't imagine how much hard work you had to put in. Congrats.”

@slimcash24 commented:

“Congratulations.”

@Oladunni reacted:

“Congratulations.”

Watch the video below

Man flaunts his new place

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that netizens have celebrated a young man identified as Korkaue Birah on moving into an apartment of his own.

The Nigerian had taken to Twitter to share the new feat with photos of where he slept before alongside his new abode. In the first frame, Korkaue shared, a bed placed outside was covered with a mosquito net.

In the new pictures and videos, a bed, standing fan, wardrobe, small fridge, and home theatre amongst other items could be seen in the room. Though not fully furnished, his new abode is better compared to the first frame he had shared.

Source: Legit.ng