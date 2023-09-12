Lady Gets International Passport, Secures Student Visa, Relocates to Canada: “Please Enlighten Us”
- A beautiful Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada to secure her future saw her move as a form of escape
- The smart lady flashed her passport as she had a nice trip, enjoying her flight goodies while in the air
- Many Nigerians who commented on her TikTok video prayed to have the same opportunity to travel abroad
A Nigerian lady joined the league of young people leaving the country in droves for better opportunities as students abroad.
The lady (@zai_nabie) captured different moments between the Murtala Mohammaed International Airport and when she got to Toronto Airport in Canada.
Lady relocated on Canadian student visa
Waiting for her Canadian flight, she showed off her passport. She had a big bag beside her. The lady described her journey as an "escape".
Many Nigerians celebrated her relocation video; some said they planned to make the same move.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Baba Zion joked:
"I won go Canada I get 2,500 naira abeg make Una help me oo."
ILEN1972 said:
"You have escape ooo."
adrielnjambi said:
"I tap into the testimony."
choicedelightdesign said:
"Congratulations. See you soon."
Shoyoye Olawale Damilare said:
"Congratulations to you dear."
Martha said:
"Please enlighten me more on how you get there."
jadesolaoluwa12 said:
"Congratulations dear I will testify soon Amen this year 2023 Amen."
Prisca said:
"Netherlands see you soon next year."
@ADebare_Kareem said:
"Make I safe dis sound till I escape too."
twinkle smart said:
"I'll make it through by God grace I tap to your blessings."
Sheriff Abubakar608 said:
"I swear leaving this great country no dey my aganda at alllll."
Operaworld said:
"You've escaped truly... Congratulations."
ApapaHighest said:
"Congratulations while I patiently wait for my own."
Cityfolk said:
"Congratulations. you've left us in Nigeria."
Lady left N500k job
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that despite having a job with N500k salary, a Nigerian lady left for Canada.
The lady said that her mother kept reminding her of the need to make her life better even when her salary was relatively good.
