A beautiful Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada to secure her future saw her move as a form of escape

The smart lady flashed her passport as she had a nice trip, enjoying her flight goodies while in the air

Many Nigerians who commented on her TikTok video prayed to have the same opportunity to travel abroad

A Nigerian lady joined the league of young people leaving the country in droves for better opportunities as students abroad.

The lady (@zai_nabie) captured different moments between the Murtala Mohammaed International Airport and when she got to Toronto Airport in Canada.

The lady held her international passport. Photo source: @zai_nabie

Source: TikTok

Lady relocated on Canadian student visa

Waiting for her Canadian flight, she showed off her passport. She had a big bag beside her. The lady described her journey as an "escape".

Many Nigerians celebrated her relocation video; some said they planned to make the same move.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Baba Zion joked:

"I won go Canada I get 2,500 naira abeg make Una help me oo."

ILEN1972 said:

"You have escape ooo."

adrielnjambi said:

"I tap into the testimony."

choicedelightdesign said:

"Congratulations. See you soon."

Shoyoye Olawale Damilare said:

"Congratulations to you dear."

Martha said:

"Please enlighten me more on how you get there."

jadesolaoluwa12 said:

"Congratulations dear I will testify soon Amen this year 2023 Amen."

Prisca said:

"Netherlands see you soon next year."

@ADebare_Kareem said:

"Make I safe dis sound till I escape too."

twinkle smart said:

"I'll make it through by God grace I tap to your blessings."

Sheriff Abubakar608 said:

"I swear leaving this great country no dey my aganda at alllll."

Operaworld said:

"You've escaped truly... Congratulations."

ApapaHighest said:

"Congratulations while I patiently wait for my own."

Cityfolk said:

"Congratulations. you've left us in Nigeria."

Lady left N500k job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that despite having a job with N500k salary, a Nigerian lady left for Canada.

The lady said that her mother kept reminding her of the need to make her life better even when her salary was relatively good.

Source: Legit.ng