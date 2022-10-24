A young man had his heart shattered after sending his pregnant lover to the United States of America

After she landed abroad, the lady terminated her pregnancy saying it would hinder her from working hard

The young woman went ahead to advise her husband to pay her bride price in Nigeria with her sister as representative

A young woman has been dragged online over her attitude towards her lover who made her relocation abroad possible.

The pregnant lady was residing in Nigeria when her lover decided that she moves abroad to give birth.

Sadly, upon relocation, she aborted the pregnancy, claiming that the pregnancy made her lazy and unable to focus on work.

The young woman also advised her man to pay her bride price in Nigeria before moving abroad to be with her. She wanted her sister to represent her as the bride.

Dopeoap who shared the story via Twitter said:

"This guy legit sent his babe to the US with the 2 months old pregnancy with plans of her giving birth there and he joining them. Guess what, aunty aborted the pregnancy at 4months. Saying the pregnancy is making her lazy and she can't focus on work while there o.

"Now, She wanted him to go pay her bride price. Disturbing him about marriage. She didn't want to return back for the marriage. Saying her sister will represent her. After which he should join her in the US. I think sometimes we ladies think our JUJU dey strong. I'm happy he is healing."

Social media reactions

Deji Teye said:

"I suspect that she wasn't even pregnant for him. She lied that She was so that he could send her there."

Boss man commented:

"It happens to me too, a lady abort my baby and that's d end of our relationship. It was her idea to abort it and after some month I discover she's pregnant for another niga because I later go 2 her house to check up on her cs its hard for me 2 et go then.. i swear i fear woman."

Swish Mr wrote:

"Maybe she didn’t wanna have a baby out of wedlock."

Cason commented:

"If I say what is in my mind ehh, we no go comot this app. Make I just dey observe."

Oluwole added:

"If na your wife wey don born for you then no big deal because You sef no go wan marry rubbish. But girlfriend or fiancée? lmao."

