A pregnant woman has been sent to her early grave following an accident which occurred in Ogun state

The accident which occurred during the weekend, claimed the life of the woman and her two-year-old child has been hospitalised

The Ogun state sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has reacted to the unfortunate incident

Ogun state, Abeokuta - A truck on Saturday, September 9, crushed a pregnant woman to death and injured her two-year-old child in Magboro, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun state.

A pregnant woman was crushed to death when a truck rammed into the market in Ogun state, the FRSC has swung into action. Photo credit: Federal Road Safety Corps Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The Ounch reported that the truck driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle after it developed brake failure and veered into the market, hitting several people and objects.

The truck crushes motorcycle

The truck also smashed a car and a motorcycle, which were trapped under it (truck). The truck driver was said to have fled the scene immediately after the accident.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The pregnant woman, whose identity is yet to be identified, was said to have come to the market to buy some food items when the tragedy struck.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity but was at the scene of the incident said,

“She was the first person to see the truck coming. As the truck was coming uncontrollably, the pregnant woman was trying to run away with her little child, but the gown she wore hindered her from running faster. So, she fell, and the truck climbed on her.”

Reacting, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, when contacted after the incident, said,

“They (FRSC officials) will send the report to me immediately after they are done with the rescue.”

2 feared dead as truck crushes Okada rider

Tragedy struck on Tuesday, March 15, in Lagos state, following the death of two brothers whose lives have been cut short and their families, thrown into mourning.

This is so as an accident involving a trailer and a motorcycle better known as Okada has claimed the lives of two brothers at Eleganza bus stop in Lekki/Ajah road.

It was gathered that the trailer has been vandalized and set ablaze.

Students begin massive protest in Lagos after truck crushed schoolmates

In a related report, aggrieved students of Babs Fafunwa Millennium Secondary School took to the streets of Lagos on Wednesday, December 8, over the tragic and sudden death of their schoolmates.

Legit earlier reported that a truck reportedly suffered a brake failure and rammed into school children along Isheri Road in Lagos state on Tuesday, December 7.

It was reported that at least 13 students were feared dead, though the report stated that the exact number of casualties was yet to be ascertained.

Source: Legit.ng