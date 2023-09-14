A Nigerian man’s throwback video of drinking garri in a one-room has warmed hearts on TikTok

The clip showed his humble beginnings as a young man, but also his faith and hope that things would improve

Years later, he has achieved his dreams of owning a car and marrying a beautiful white woman, demonstrating how life has changed for the better for him

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian man’s journey from poverty to prosperity has captivated many users.

The video featured a throwback of him drinking garri, a staple food made from cassava, in a cramped one-room.

Man turns his life around becomes rich. Photo credit: TikTok/@austinoihezue11

The clip revealed his challenging circumstances as a young man and his unwavering confidence and optimism that he would overcome his struggles and achieve his goals.

The video then fast-forwarded to the present day, where he proudly showed off his car and introduced his lovely white wife, who smiled happily.

The video is a testament to how life has transformed for the better for him, thanks to his hard work and perseverance.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Ikefrosh reacted:

"Aje, u de motivate me. I be just Dey drink garri now, as I see the video, I just add am small water so e go rise."

Diamondwrldo1 said:

"Person wey drink Garri today fit still drink K am t tomorrow oo na why u gat use ur akonuche... table no dey turn again na who sharp dey change seat."

Emmy wrote:

"Keep this your guy close bro."

AniMan commented:

"Person Wei drink gari today fit drink gari tomorrow this is not about gari."

Day walker also commented:

"E get as how poverty go make you look so dangerous and a notorioUs criminal at the same time."

Lord__promise:

"Hope yoU're still with that guy sha when Una de drink an together."

HhFaisal:

"God can lift anyone believe."

Fatimah Adekemi:

"You fit drink gaari now make yoU still dey drink am go forever & don't be motivated werey."

