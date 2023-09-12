A lady left her N500k job in Nigeria and relocated to Canada to search for better opportunities in life

The lady said her mother was the strong reason why she made the move, as she was always on her neck

Many Nigerians were amazed that a person earning relatively well in the country would resign from her job

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A successful Nigerian lady said that her mother was the person who encouraged her to seek greener pastures in Canada.

The lady (@auntywumi_) stated that she was comfortable with her life, earning a N500k salary, but her mother believed she could have more.

The second and third photos are for illustration purposes only. Photo source: @auntywumi_, Getty Images/martin-dm, Schroptschop

Source: Twitter

Lady leaves juicy job in Nigeria for Canada

The day her mother asked her if she was proud of her life, the lady started planning to leave the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Despite her half-a-million naira pay in Nigeria, she said she was doing way better in Canada. Many who read her post were surprised.

Read her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@hotcarnelian said:

"Earning a bit more right now and my parents are on my neck. I might leave next year tbh. I’m beginning to think I may not do better if I stay… maybe sha."

@kssinzop said:

"Una dey collect 500k for Naija, ah ah."

@awesomekings said:

"Best decision you made. I should have left last year, but I threw my lots in with a startup wey CEO chop our funding money. Now I am in a situation where my leaving might cost me extra 2 years in this country."

@MhzTifah said:

"Me I don't want to japa sis, I just want you to connect mi with that your 500k job you left or better still something else,, biko."

@sirwalexy said:

"I’m happy for you. Come and guide me too. I would love to move to Canada."

@Niphie01 said:

"N500k? Cold dey catch me."

@UmehIfeanyi19 said:

"Some people mama dey even tell them to leave, can u see?"

Lady leaves family, relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another lady booked her flight early after she secured a visa to Canada.

Before leaving, she had a good time with her family and friends and got everything she needed.

Source: Legit.ng