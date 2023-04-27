A young Nigerian student has revealed how her lecturer scored her zero in her exam over plagiarism

In her script, the lecturer made it clear that all her answers were generated using AI (Artificial intelligence) tools

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many condemning the student for copying verbatim

A Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy on social media after sharing a video of her answer sheet.

The lady was given her marked script from a recent examination and was shocked to see zero as her score.

Lady displays exam result Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The lecturer who marked her script made it clear in the paper that she scored zero because her answers were AI-generated. While sharing the video, the lady said ChatGPT screwed her up.

Social media users have reacted to the video with many criticizing the lady for copying verbatim from an online site. The clip was reposted by @instablog9ja.

Social media reactions

Artfarihub said:

"Something wey she suppose copy and paste for quillbot to paraphrase.. then maybe to paraphraser.io AI is going to be the end of human critical thinking ability tho."

Chinonso_ stated:

"Lol. When you use chatgpt for essays, you have to still humanize it and make it yours. It’s like copying someone’s name and matric number in a test/exam, the Lecturer would know you’re a cheat. There’s another website were after restructuring the essay, you can check to see if it still reads like its chatgpt generated."

_deagram reacted:

"ChatGpt leads to a lack of critical thinking. It shouldn’t be always your source of information especially as a student."

Nkonyeasoa noted:

"Chat GPT is an awesome tool, but it takes smart people to know how to work with it. A simple thing as asking chat GPT to generate your responses in a non-AI tone will take your article from 0 to 100. An intelligent person would use chat GPTs responses as a roadmap."

Fheytii stated:

"How did the lecturer figure it out? Omo."

Thelope__' added:

"People aren't getting the way around this thing. If you want to use AI, go through the answer it gives and add some essence of human expression, give more context and fluidity of thoughts. If possible sef, rewrite everything. Use the AI-generated content as a draft."

Watch the video below:

Lady shows off answer sheet

Photo of exam paper at OAU

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that massive reactions have trailed a viral photo of an exam question paper from Obafemi Awolowo university. A student of the school who shared the photo on Twitter, broke down in tears as she called out the university.

It was observed that only section A was numbered to the letter 't' which summed up to 20 questions. Reacting to the viral photo, many netizens condemned the lengthy questions while some expressed shock. Some others believed that the questions were cheap and deserved to be lengthy.

Yewande said: "My final year exam questions for EFC405 in oau was more than this. 45 theory and German questions. I still got a C even when I was so sure it’d be a B. Oau will humble you sha."

Source: Legit.ng