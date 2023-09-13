A TikTok video of a student whose mum is a lecturer in his department has gone viral

The video captured the moment when his mum enthusiastically taught the class

However, the student revealed that he only attended the lectures because his mum forced him to, knowing that she would not fail him

A student with his mum as a lecturer in his department has shared a video on TikTok that has gone viral.

The video showed the awkward moment when he sat in the class where his mum delivered a passionate lecture.

The students showed scene from class. Photo credit: TikTok/@david_wali

However, the student indicated he only showed up because his mum pressured him.

Student's mother is lecturer in his department

He also admitted that he was not worried about his grades because he knew his mum would not fail him.

Many social media users who watched the video indicated that students would score excellent grades.

As of press time, the video has gathered thousands of views and comments on TikTok.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Naseem reacted:

"U no know watin God done do for u 3."

IbnmaleekYusuphyno said:

"At leastA Sure for you."

Akuaberry wrote:

"My dad don suffer pass."

Chimburuoma:

"Good grades 100% but funny though."

Itz_Dwali:

"My love you know right."

Julietadejumo:

"Awon Blow up."

Amara Joy:

"Enjoy your class."

Chioma Okpara:

"Ehhh..BUt Atleast you would have A now."

