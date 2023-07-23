A lady who got red marks all over her school project made a video that captured how she felt about it

In a hilarious clip, she held her head as she said she had just used her savings to print the project

Nigerian students narrated various experiences they had with their lecturers, as some said their chapters were cancelled

A lady has made a video to capture her reaction after her lecturer made massive corrections to her printed school project work.

In a clip that gathered interesting reactions, the lady (@lani_oe) said she used all her savings to print the project.

People shared interesting lecturer experiences. Photo source: @lani_oe

Source: TikTok

Lady became sad after submitting project

The lady grabbed her head in her hostel, wondering what she had done wrong. She said all she could see in her project were red pen markings.

Nigerian students who took to her comment section narrated similar experiences with their lecturers.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Timayo_The_Youtuber said:

"Project almost drove me crazy, i go just dey cry."

ebubeonyeji183 said:

"Dr ngwu on this table."

Tennie said:

"That period was tough man."

vizequeen99 said:

"My story right now...Me Ayam tired fah."

temmy said:

"I know the feeling ….. everytime I go to my supervisor place , I’ll call my mom to pray for me."

Amankeee said:

"Ohh my God this just happened to me today."

Rita_Zema said:

"i experience it so much that I started crying at one point."

Grace Bello747 said:

"Me on my chapter 3 i nearly cry."

kosis said:

"That lecturer go see me for dream."

Faith Eric said:

"I cried for my supervisor eh say sir I want to go hoomeee he started asking where I stay."

efosa.idahosa said:

"Make i no catch my lecturers outside."

Qween Esther said:

"Thank God say my supervisor no even stress me."

user7037773608273 said:

"Omo this thing na God save me oo the man just cancel my chapter 1 and 2 i almost passed out."

Source: Legit.ng