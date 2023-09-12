A heartwarming TikTok video showed how some UNILAG alumni surprised their favourite lecturer with gifts and cash

A touching video on TikTok has captured the moment when some UNILAG alumni returned to their alma mater to surprise their favourite lecturer with gifts and cash.

The former students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), who had graduated from different faculties, gathered at the campus gate and picked up their presents from a car boot.

They had prepared gift items to show gratitude and affection for their beloved teacher.

UNILAG students return to gift lecturer

They then walked to the lecturer’s office, where they found him sitting at his desk.

They greeted him warmly and presented him with the gifts, one by one, as he expressed his surprise and delight.

They also sprayed him with money, in a traditional Nigerian way of honouring someone, while he smiled happily.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many users commenting on the alumni’s gesture of appreciation and respect for their mentor.

They also praised the lecturer for impacting and influencing his students’ lives.

LizzyofLagos said:

"This is Dr Owosho he is truly a nice man. One of the best lecturer in the department of Philosophy."

Olawunmi Olamide wrote:

"Dr Owosho to the world."

Omotoladee:

"Dr owosho is actually a nice man,one of the best lecturers in philosophy department .i graduated 2017."

User4life:

"For students to graduate, comeback to appreciate a lecturer the lecturer was a kind one."

