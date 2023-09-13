A male nurse who worked night shifts has shared a video on TikTok expressing how much he misses his wife when he has to leave her alone at home

The young husband said that the only downside of his job was that he sometimes had to spend the night away from his wife

He added that even when he returned from his night shifts, he was so exhausted that he could not do anything during the day

A male nurse who has to work night shifts as part of his job has posted a touching video on TikTok, revealing how hard it is for him to leave his wife alone at night.

The young husband, who loves his wife dearly, said that the only thing he disliked about his profession was that he had to miss out on spending quality time with his wife when he was assigned to night shifts.

Nigerian couple laments about the coms of being a nurse. Photo credit: TikTok/@blissfamily

Source: TikTok

He added that even when he came back home after working all night, he felt so drained and tired that he could not do anything productive or fun during the day.

The video, which showed his genuine emotions and affection for his wife, has gone viral on TikTok, attracting a lot of views and comments from people who empathised with his plight and praised his dedication.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Haywhylenzo reacted:

"Better get used to it before travelling abroad where couples hardly see each other due to shift."

Ellenpexl said:

"As a nurse if yoU don't marry an understanding husband sorry ooo."

NurseAB wrote:

"God bless nurses for their sacrifices and God bless you for being a supportive system to a nurse wife. She needs all of it."

Hatunbigold commented:

"Seriously that profession.... night duty it really something same here too she always come back home after night very useless."

Khairiyya:

"Night duty isn't easy just came back from night shift good night."

Temitopemusaolugb:

"This is soo00 me, i literally don't do anything when I'm on night shift i just sleep, sleep eat and sleep i only cook in the evening."

User3023164218260:

"Me watching this video when I'm just waking up due to night duty but I'm not a nurse and that useless part is so real."

Snackwith Gogo:

"But the fact that these nurses sleep at night while on night shift n still get tired in the morning."

Source: Legit.ng