A hilarious TikTok video showed a mum and son’s prank on their dad during a video call

The mum pretended to leave the video call to go to the toilet, but then a hooded figure appeared behind her

The dad was shocked and scared, thinking a man was cheating with his wife in their house

A funny video on TikTok captured when a mum and her son pulled a clever prank on their unsuspecting dad.

The mum called her husband on video and casually told him she needed to use the toilet for a minute.

Father fell for the prank from family. Photo credit: TikTok/@nnamdianunobi

Source: TikTok

She left the camera on, but a mysterious person in a dark hoodie crept into the frame as soon as she was gone.

The dad’s eyes widened in horror. The mum returned, and the husband accused him of cheating immediately.

He then turned the tables on his wife and accused her of inviting a man into their home while she was away.

The wife was baffled and tried to explain herself, but the husband kept interrogating him.

Finally, the stranger pulled off his hood and revealed that their son had been in on the joke all along.

They all laughed as the dad realized he had fallen for their brilliant prank.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Martha said:

"Nnandi you will give your Dad a heart attack."

Lawrence Majoli-KaNgwane said:

"All those who repeatedly watched it, please gather here."

Kehindeoluwatomio wrote:

"Our parents even at old age."

User8533059 0469 commented:

"This brings a smile to my face every single time!"

User59340819289:

"This just brightened up my day! Don't tel that oo I'm teling ul saw a man, u telling me caling carde."

Catherine Oris:

"It's not fair o you want to give him heart attack."

