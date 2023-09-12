A video of a 95-year-old woman from Emekuku, Imo state, who has never been married has stirred emotions on social media

Despite having numerous suitors, she remained single due to her father's insistence on marrying within the Catholic faith

Netizens who watched the sad video on TikTok were deeply moved by how sharp-minded she is at her age

A TikTok user with the handle @nelojosh has posted a touching video of a 95-year-old woman from Emekuku, Imo state.

In the video, the woman revealed that she stayed single all her life due to her father's rejection of suitors who were not of the Catholic faith.

95-year-old woman says she has never been married Photo credit: @nelojosh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Despite having numerous suitors, her father insisted that she marry within the Catholic community.

“I had many suitors but my father rejected them all. He even called Reverend Father to talk me out of marrying outside the Catholic Church,” she said.

A life devoted to Catholic values

In the video, the elderly woman, who remained sharp-minded, explained that all her siblings found spouses who were Catholic.

Her unwavering commitment to her father's wishes resulted in her remaining single, but she cherished the Catholic values instilled in her by her family.

Netizens react to the old woman’s story

The TikTok video showcasing the 95-year-old woman's story has garnered significant attention and touched the hearts of netizens.

Many admired her for being strong and very outspoken at her age.

@Urhobo babe ( Amaris ezinne) reacted:

“Tufiakwa to that her father.”

@onvinwokikebuchai said:

“She has a very sharp and good memory even at 95. This is lovely.”

@Chidimma Deb commented:

“At least she lives a very long life.”

@lilianibechukwu reacted:

“U see what doctrine of church turn her to by her father.”

@SharonOfEnugu reacted:

“I don already dey sound it to my parents that church won't stop me from marrying a man love oh.”

@ugochinyereofoefu said:

“Wish her father is still there to see things now.”

@Gennypassy reacted:

“This woman must be very pretty when she was young. Aww my birthday mate.”

@Olayinka commented:

“Her father no try at all.”

@fave chidebelu commented:

“And she is so smart. Her Knowledge has no comparism.”

@upby reacted:

“Her father no try abeg.”

@Chynwa said:

“It's well.”

@Maureenchidy commented:

“It's well. thank God for the people that God has used to take care of her till date.”

Watch the video below:

80-year-old woman says she is still pure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly woman, Annostacia Mukarukaka, has sensationally claimed that she is still pure at 80, despite having once been married to a man for an unspecified period.

"I married a man, but he used to sleep with other women. I didn't know anything about the act of love until my friends started talking about it when I asked him why we didn't sleep together, but he ignored me and left," she said on Afrimax English.

Mukarukaka's childhood was not happy either, as her dear mum died when she was only four years old, leaving her in the care of her grandmother.

Source: Legit.ng