A captivating video of a couple’s long-awaited reunion in a foreign land has warmed hearts.

The husband had bid farewell to his wife in Nigeria and embarked on a journey to another country.

Couple reunites after months of being apart. Photo credit: TikTok/@miss_bsmithe

The video captured their heartfelt goodbye at the airport as they hugged and kissed each other, not knowing when they would see each other again.

Nigerian couple reunites in Canada

The husband then boarded the plane, leaving his wife behind.

After enduring months of separation, the wife finally obtained her visa and followed her husband’s footsteps.

The video showed their ecstatic reunion, as they ran towards each other and embraced warmly.

The husband showered his wife with affection as they smiled and laughed.

The couple’s inspiring love story has moved many people on social media, who commended their resilience and devotion.

User1491947970599 reacts:

"That night go different."

CJoYs said:

"Me and other potatoes watching and crying."

Miss90 commented:

"I waited for him 3ys only 4 him 2 breakup with me without any reason...am neva making this mistake again...am jx watching this with pains in my heart."

Zi nny commented:

"Me +99 others watching,crying and thinking about our life."

AdekoyaTimileyin:

"Same here... Joined my husband here in Canada • this year in July after 1 year and 7months of being away from each other.."

Akosua lydia:

"Who is cutting onion Am happy for you guys."

Exquisitecakes:

"8month Thave been separated from hubby since 2019 gave birth to my second boy he has not even seen him it's very hard but hopefully soon."

Nigerian man reunites with Canadian lover he met on IG after 1 year

Meanwhile, Legit earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Gift, has reunited with his Canadian wife, Natasha, after several months of a long-distance relationship.

The couple met on Instagram about two years ago after Gift messaged her over an Instagram story she shared.

At the airport in Canada, Natasha and her boy welcomed Gift bearing colorful cardboard that had sweet messages.

