A heartwarming video of young twin sisters who attended the same school and adore each other has warmed hearts on TikTok

The clip showed one of the twins rushing to embrace her sister after she finished her test, revealing how much she missed her while they were apart

The twins’ bond was clear from the way they interacted and light up in each other’s company

A touching video of young twin sisters who go to the same school and love each other dearly has captivated thousands of TikTok users.

The video captured the moment when one of the twins sprinted toward her sister after she had completed her test, expressing how much she longed for her during their brief separation.

Twins sisters shows their deep bond. Photo credit: TikTok/@pcondem2

Source: TikTok

The twins’ bond was unmistakable from how they communicated and radiated joy in each other’s presence.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Khofi Essah reacted:

"They will later say this is not my results whiles their name is on it."

Ondem363636:

"With God everything is possible."

Melove Asare:

"NDA's daughters look alike. Is dis not Ordogonno?"

Janet Nk:

"God bless you twice. I love yoU baby gals u people should love each other like that."

Wankhae:

"So Robert man n pk and oye dey."

Promisingstar:

"WOw I really like twins. God please ooo bless me with this blessing oo."

Akosuah bae:

"Wow, i wish i was born in twins, u guys have let me love to become twins luv."

UgalsT0:

"I taped in to this blessing in Jesus name amen."

Twin girls cry heavily as they reunite after hours apart

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a cute video that surfaced on the TikTok app captures two sisters reuniting after spending hours away from each other.

The cute clip of the beautiful twin girls, identified as Haylee and Kaylee was shared by their mother @leonorisvarlack1.

In the video, the emotional twin girls were seen running towards each other as they hugged tightly and cried.

Source: Legit.ng