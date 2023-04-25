A lady has shared a short video which shows the exciting moment she reunited with her husband

The video clip captures the excitement of finally getting to live a new life abroad with the love of her life

It was revealed in the video that the lady moved to Vancouver, where she is seen joyfully reuniting with her husband

A heartfelt Tiktok video documenting the journey taken by @re.gg.ie from Accra to Vancouver to reunite with her husband has gone viral on social media.

The video showed her excitement and anticipation as she prepared for her journey, taking viewers on a journey through different stages of her trip.

The lady finally joined her husband abroad after staying alone. Photo credit: Tiktok/@re.gg.ie.

Source: TikTok

Happy reunion as lady flies out to meet hubby abroad

She shared how she got her hair braided, got a pedicure and manicure at the salon, and eventually took went to the airport and boarded an aeroplane.

It was an exciting moment when she finally landed at the airport in Vancouver and relished the idea of seeing her husband again.

Watch the video below:

Here are some of the comments on the video

@benjaminsenyasu said:

Indeed what God can’t do doesn’t exist I tap into your blessings for my testimony this year Amen

@preciousmum24 commented that :

Wooow last year by this time I was a five weeks baby in Canada with same testimony, you’re welcome sis.

@oparabetter0:

So happy I'm 4 months old in Canada, speak it into existence

@comfortserwaa118 said:

I tap ur blessings dear

Lady tells story of how she met her husband

According to her, she was at her ex-boyfriend's place when he was on video call with a lady and told her to hide under the duvet and lay still.

She said that her ex-boyfriend then told her to go to the market, which is how she met her current husband.

