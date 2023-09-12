Mr Bigg's used to be one of the best fast-food brands in Nigeria back in the day and was very popular

Nigerians on social media are wondering why the restaurant chain operated by UAC Foods is no longer considered popular

Some netizens admitted that Mr Bigg's used to be the best and most popular restaurant chain in the country

Photos of Mr Biggs's restaurant surfaced and went viral on social media as Nigerians recall the popularity of the food merchant.

In a viral Twitter post, a Nigerian man, @emmydre_x1, said there was a time when the restaurant chain was the best and the most popular in the country.

In the tweet, the man asked why people no longer considered Mr Bigg's as popular as it used to be.

He wrote:

"There was a time Mr Biggs was the best fast food brand in Nigeria. What really happened?"

Nigerians recall the popularity of Mr Bigg's restaurant

The tweet would soon balloon in engagements as many Nigerians recalled how they once had a good time in branches of the restaurant operated by UAC Foods.

Many of them admitted that Mr Bigg's had the best meat pie in the country and said it stood out in many aspects.

They, however, lamented that the good old days may be gone as new restaurant chains have sprung up to compete with the well-known food maker.

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react as photos of Mr Bigg's restaurant go viral

@NostalgicVibeNG said:

"They were pioneers in the fastfood businesses so they enjoyed that advantage but refused to evolve. New brands came into the market, looked at what Mr Biggs were doing wrongly and implemented it to their business and eventually kicked Mr Biggs out from the top spot."

@iam_YoungShozy said:

"Yeah, I think they got too comfortable and underestimated the competitors."

@marie_mimmie commented:

"Their meat pie remains the best I’ve ever had."

