A young Nigerian lady has captured the attention of netizens with her beautiful face and slim physique

In a video shared via the TikTok app, the happy girl showed off her stature and netizens admired her greatly

While some people commended her for her beauty, others advised her to go into international modelling

A tall lady identified as @tamara_plzak on TikTok has gone viral on social media after flaunting her height.

In a trending video, she struck several poses in her room as she prepared to step out.

Tall girl with slim body flaunts her shape in viral video Photo credit: @tamara_plzak/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Tamara's height and slender physique which was glaring in the clip made netizens admire her greatly.

Reactions as tall lady flaunts her beauty

The video has since gone viral on social media with many people reacting to her stunning looks and impressive height.

@mheramorgan reacted:

“Please can we be friends am tall too, I try.”

@gabrielmiracle2 reacted:

“She knows she's a 10, ya so gorgeous.”

@Senior Council said:

“This confidence you are giving me.”

@precious kim said:

“Beautiful. I love your height.”

@mayvel reacted:

“Girl I am following you immediately gosh.”

@ISIOMA said:

“Can we be friends too. I'm tall too.”

@OGHENENYORE reacted:

“The way I love talll babes mehnnnnn I wish I didn’t add weight.”

@S commented:

“Her height Now I will learn how to love my height.”

@Lizzy_babe said:

“This is exactly my height, it's a WOW.”

@Jae reacted:

“God and I just short.”

@she.is.law said:

“You’re soooo pwetttyyyyyyy.”

@Fatmata jalloh145 reacted:

“Finally seen a girl taller than me.”

@Hannah said:

“She a ten and she knows it.”

@FaceAndBodyPaints_KE said:

“GORGEOUS.”

@OGHENENYORE said:

“Omggggg I loveeee your heightt.”

@Bibian reacted:

“This is what they meant whe they said “tall glass of wine” everything perfect.”

@Ruby commented:

“The height and body.”

@Cynthia said:

“I love your height.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng