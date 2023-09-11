An Ugandan Christian organization celebrated its ninth anniversary by breaking the longest applause world record with 926 participants

The event, called “Clap for Jesus”, lasted for 3 hours 16 minutes, surpassing the previous record of 2 hours 5 minutes set by a UK group in 2019

The record attempt was a way of expressing gratitude and thanksgiving to Jesus, according to the leader of Phaneroo Ministries

To celebrate their ninth anniversary, Phaneroo Ministries, a prominent Christian organization in Uganda led by Grace Lubega Matovu, organized a record-breaking event called “Clap for Jesus”.

Hundreds of organization members joined hands to clap for the longest time ever recorded.

It was organized by a church group. Photo credit: @guinessworldrecord

Source: TikTok

The event took place at the UMA Multipurpose Hall in Kampala, the capital city of Uganda.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Phaneroo are famous for their energetic and enthusiastic gatherings; this record attempt was no exception.

The participants clapped non-stop for 3 hours 16 minutes, keeping an average sound level of 88.5 dB.

The record attempt had to stay above 80 dB for the whole time to be valid.

The previous record holders were Clark Stevens and The Festival of Awesomeness (UK), who clapped for 2 hours 5 minutes in 2019.

The participants had to follow strict rules during the record attempt

They had to keep clapping all the time – if they stopped, they were taken out by a steward.

They were not allowed to go to the bathroom, but they could drink water with the help of a steward, who would hold a bottle to their mouth while they continued clapping.

The record attempt was broadcast live and watched by many people in Uganda, who showed their support by clapping along.

Grace Lubega said he wanted to inspire people to be thankful and joyful during difficult times.

“We wanted to tell the world that we should always be grateful and happy no matter what we face. We mainly thank our Lord and Saviour Jesus, who we believe in.”

The first record for the longest applause was set on 30 July 1991, when Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo received a 1-hour 20-minute applause – through 101 curtain calls – after performing Otello at the Vienna Staatsoper.

In 2002, the record was beaten by German band Grabowsky, who got a 1 hour 30 minute applause after their show.

The band played two more songs as an encore after the applause ended.

Watch the video here and below:

After Guinness World Record approved Nigerian man's application, he started reading for 145 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, John Obot, who got approval from Guinness World Records to read for 145 hours, has started.

The man currently at Watbridge Hotel and Suites in Uyo to complete the arduous task, planned to read many books.

Obot read aloud with a mic against a white background. As he read, he swivelled on his chair gently.

Source: Legit.ng