The Turkish crypto founder, Faruk Fatih Ozer, would be spending the remaining days of his life in prison

This is as the court in Turkey sentenced the Thodex boss, Ozer, and his two brothers to 40,562 years, (11,196) years each

Ozer, who ran the crypto exchange Thodex until it imploded in 2021, was committed to prison for heinous crimes including money laundering and fraud

Istanbul, Turkey - A Turkish crypto founder and his two brothers have been sentenced to 11,196 years in jail each, the Anadolu state news agency reported on Friday, September 8.

Faruk Fatih Ozer, center, and his two siblings have been jailed. Photo credit: Bloomberg. Photographer: Hakan Akgun/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Prosecutors had asked for the Thodex boss Faruk Fatih Ozer, aged 29, who fled to Albania, to be sentenced to 40,562 years in prison for money laundering, fraud and establishing a criminal organisation, Euronews reported.

“If I were to establish a criminal organisation, I would not have acted so amateurishly,” Anadolu quoted Ozer as telling the court.

Ozer's two brothers, Serap and Guven, received the same sentence, which was issued late Thursday, September 7, after a brief trial, Turkish media reports said, Bloomberg report confirmed.

Thodex was one of Turkey's largest crypto exchanges before it suddenly went offline in April 2021 and Özer went missing, Coindesk reported.

