A Nigerian woman and her three kids made many laugh as the children had visible frowns while resuming school

The children's mother celebrated that she would finally get enough time for herself and business

People with knowledge of how demanding parenting could be with their kids at home during the holiday reacted

A Nigerian mother danced for joy as she regained her free time following her children's resumption after a long summer break.

In a funny video on TikTok, the kids all frowned with their hands folded across their chests. They were already dressed in their uniforms, carrying their school bags.

The kids all frowned in the video as their mum danced. Photo source: @kokoliciouskoko

Back to school with bags, white socks

The mother (@kokoliciouskoko) said:

"Now I can have my me time without anyone popping in my business."

Many parents who reacted to the clip said they could not wait for their children's schools to resume.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mieedarh said:

"This is supposed to be I and my son on Monday but here I am, still haven’t figured out a way to raise his school fees it’s well."

mizz_winniee said:

"It is the opposite for me,i hate the early morning get ready with me plus school runs."

Opeyemi olajumoke 0000 said:

"As e dey pain dem e dey honey you."

Shewah said:

"Why are they frowning now?"

The mother replied:

"They aren’t ready for resumption."

Mumisky said:

"Sweetest mood especially when they get extra classes after school."

Zeewakkie said:

"This would be me in a week's time, I can't wait."

omodano said:

"Lol. You must be so happy. Free at last."

hexzy official said:

"Lol all of them de vex."

Chinenyenwa said:

"Me by Monday."

WhatPrynceSees said:

"Mam you have Beautiful daughters."

omogracroy said:

"Funny indeed! Same everywhere for mothers."

Choice said:

"My cousins were the total opposite this morning. they set alarm for 5:30am and woke up, heat up water and had their bath. their noise woke me up at 6."

