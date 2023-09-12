A man relocated to Canada in search of greener pastures but returned to Nigeria after failing to make it

The man, @iaboyeji, said he was depressed and jobless in Canada, so he made the decision to come back home

Aboyeji, who is a tech entrepreneur, said the time specified on his student visa was running out, and things hadn't improved as expected

A man narrated how he packed his things and returned to Nigeria after facing challenges in Canada.

The man, @aiaboyeji, said his journey to Canada in search of a better life did not yield the expected results.

After moving to Canada, Aboyeji said he had to return due to depression. Photo credit: Twitter/@iaboyeji/Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Why Nigerian man returned from Canada after relocating

In a viral tweet, he said that the time he was supposed to stay in Canada, as specified in his visa, was elapsing, and he still hadn't made it.

His inability to find a job made things worse for him as he stayed idle. Depression soon set in, and he said that was the point he realised he had to return to Nigeria.

He was responding to a tweet asking people to state why they moved back to Nigeria after relocating abroad.

His words:

"I was so depressed in Canada. No money. No job. The time for my student visa was running out and my first startup just effectively failed. I figured if I was doing this badly in Canada Nigeria couldn't be much worse so I moved."

See his tweet below:

Reactions as man returns to Nigeria from Canada

@tequaneV said:

"Did your startup thrive when you came back to Nigeria or you look for a job instead?"

@DebolaAlaka_ commented:

"The fact that a lot of people are surprised people move back to Naija explains the mentality of japa.. our people need serious mentality change, re-orientation."

@m_nda_yakubu said:

"So true! It's often in the midst of challenges and adversity that we truly discover who we are and what's most important to us."

@jesusegun1 reacted:

"Told my wife the other day – as it is, many Nigerians are so obsessed with ‘japa’ that they’ve become blinded to the opportunities that [may] abound in their home country."

