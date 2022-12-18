A pregnant lady has posted a video to show how her body has changed over the period that she was expectanct

The pregnant lady named Heyosato posted the video on Friday, December 16 and it currently has 7.3 million views

Other women who has had similar body changes during their pregnancy period have equally shared their thoughts in the comments section

A TikTok lady has posted a video showing how her face changed when she was pregnant.

The lady named Haeyosato posted the video on Friday, December 16 and it quickly got 7.5 million views.

The lady showed how her face changed during her pregnancy. Photo credit: TikTok/@heyosato.

Source: UGC

In the video, Heyosato showed how beautiful she was before she took in and how her face has changed over the period of pregnancy.

Video of changes in a pregnant woman's body

The video shows that Heyosato had a very smooth and pretty face before she became pregnant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Things however changed considerably as it seemed the pregancy stress kicked and her face became swollen.

Also, her nose looks a little bigger in the updated photo and a lot of women in her coment section have said they experienced the same thing.

Heyosato captioned the video:

"I'm going to be so cute pregnant, I can't wait. Pregnancy is a ghetto."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Flowerchild92 said:

"I too look like a snappin turtle."

@Kristy said:

"I would be fighting my the father of my child everyday."

@user3514563168205 commented:

"Then the kid comes out and has the AUDACITY to say "dada" as their first word."

@Amber O'hara said:

"My nose swelled up so bad it was like I went 3 rounds with Mike Tyson."

@motherofnaturescents reacted:

"No because me and my child would have to square up."

@rayaskya said:

"Nature really be doing us dirty."

@LaurieCassandra said:

"Same, I looked like a lil chocolate Princess Fiona."

@Sharnicia Grandy reacted:

"Reason 76 why not to have a baby."

@Maricchi07 said:

"I’m still trying to figure out why pregnancy makes women’s noses bigger. I keep seeing it happen."

Nigerian woman welcomes twin babies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman welcomed twin babies.

The lady posted a video to show her twin pregnancy journey.

She also showed the moment she was in labour and also posted photos of her babies.

Source: Legit.ng