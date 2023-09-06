A Nigerian lady has shared her conversation with a young man who referred to her as a dangerous girl

In the conversation which she shared via TikTok, the man poured out his heart about his feelings towards her

Netizens who listened to the intriguing voice note had different things to say about the man's outburst

A lady identified as @therealeggovinnwa_ on TikTok has gone viral after leaking her chat with an undisclosed individual.

The post exposed a heated exchange between her and a man who labelled her as a 'dangerous girl'.

Lady leaks her chat with man who called her dangerous Photo credit: @therealeggovinnwa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man tackles lady on WhatsApp, calls her dangerous for missing his calls

In the chat, Eggovin had explained to the man that she was unable to answer his calls as she was in her supervisor's office with her phone tucked away in her handbag.

However, the man didn’t believe her explanation as he sent a voice labelling her a very dangerous girl.

In his words:

"You are a very dangerous girl, you are a small girl but you are very dangerous from what I see. You are very dangerous, do you know the meaning of being dangerous. Please stop calling me. Onye ashi.”

Reactions as man slams lady on WhatsApp, calls her dangerous

The incident has sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

@Tam commented:

“Not me thinking it was a scene from a Nollywood movie.”

@Philo DE reacted:

“A very dangerous girl.”

@Tessy Ameh said:

“Give us full gist naaa.”

@Adepa Kiss reacted:

“So it's because you didn't answer the call or what?”

@Sapphir3__ said:

“It's the onye ashi for me.”

@Ms.petty said:

“Y'all still in contact?”

@Pacific Motion commented:

“The last part.”

Glintz commented:

“GOD abeg.”

@Yugo Chris reacted:

“The "onye ashi" off me I swear.”

Watch the video below:

Lady leaks WhatsApp chat man sent her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Okoye Chidimma Rosemary, has revealed the disheartening message her erstwhile boyfriend sent her on WhatsApp. The message was her explanation of why she hated Imo state men, and people often wondered why she felt that way towards them.

Chidimma narrowed her hatred down to men from the Nempi area of Orlu in the state and used the hashtags "#saynotoorlumen #imostatemen'' for her TikTok post. In the leaked chat, her man, Sky, admitted to double-dating but confessed to her that he was unwilling to let the other lady go.

The full text of his message to her reads: "You are my girlfriend and Divine is also my girlfriend as well. I can't deny you and as well can't deny her. I love you and I love her as well. I keep you both for a reason best known to me." Mixed reactions trailed Sky's message to Chidimma.

Source: Legit.ng