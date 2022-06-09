An oyinbo woman could not hold back her excitement after spotting a beautiful black lady onboard the same ride with her

In a video, the white woman gushed over the black lady's beauty and begged her for permission to take a photo of her

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as people applaud the white woman for her honesty and impressive lifestyle

A heartwarming video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a white woman got starstruck after seeing a black woman.

In a video shared by @brcworldwide on Instagram, the oyinbo woman was first seen telling her followers via the phone that she just met an African beauty.

"There is a girl behind me that looks like an actual model. She is so beautiful. I want to show you guys what she looks like", she said in the video.

Oyinbo woman begs black lady for a photo Photo Credit: @brcworldwide

Source: Instagram

Shortly after, she couldn't hold it in anymore and she quickly approached the black lady to take a photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

"Hi I want to take a photo of you and show my followers cause you're really beautiful and I want to show them. Oh my God I'm in shock."

Reacting to her request, the black lady asked if she takes good photos, and the white woman responded in affirmation.

The beautiful black girl subsequently permitted her to take as many photos or videos she desires.

People react

Asen Odige said:

"This is the true meaning of humanity. No racial difference, no dislike. Just a white lady appreciating the beauty of a black woman. What a great sight to behold."

Samantha Jack noted:

"I love this so much. I have watched more that a thousand times. Black girl wants a good photograph ."

Screenfashiontv added:

"The black woman is truly beautiful. Her smile and composure is everything."

Sweetchuckie remarked:

"She said I hope you take good photographs . This white lady is indeed wonderful."

Black woman gets over N8.3m on the spot from her Oyinbo bosses for being a Loyal Employee, Video melts hearts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a black female employee was handsomely rewarded by her white employers with over N8.3m cash.

A LinkedIn user named Amer Kayyal shared a video on the platform which captured the beautiful moment.

At the start of the clip, the unsuspecting lady was dragged to the centre of a gathering.

Source: Legit.ng