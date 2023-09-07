A woman was left heartbroken after finding out that her best friend was getting married to her husband

A video trending online showed the moment chaos erupted on the wedding day after she made the shocking discovery

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many lambasting her husband for cheating

A TikTok user with the handle @mss_scrappy captured the moment a woman confronted her husband and best friend on their wedding day.

According to Scrappy, the wife arrived at her husband's wedding only to discover that his new bride was her best friend.

Bride in shock after finding out her husband and best friend were getting married

The discovery shook the woman who created a huge scene at the wedding venue and scattered the event.

“Wife arrives at her husband's wedding only to find out the bride is none other than her best friend", the caption of the video read.

Reactions trail video of bride scattering husband's wedding to second wife

The video which has gained significant attention, showcased the emotional turmoil and betrayal experienced by the wife.

The shocking revelation has sparked discussions about trust, loyalty, and the complexities of relationships.

@SharonLoraineAccessories said:

“This is why you don't tell your girlfriends anything about your man.”

@user5763303545912 said:

“Bro definitely crossed that line. Your wife's friends and relatives are off limits.”

@kolustylz reacted:

“Me if I was the wife. I will drop off all his belongings. She should save that headache and tell God thank you for exposing her enemies.”

@CeCE reacted:

“That was no friend that someone that wanted her life.”

@Your Big Aunty said:

“Please this is why I don't do friends.”

@Duzaka1

“This is deep betrayal.”

@stayon.30 said:

“Betrayal never comes from strangers Always the closest person to you.”

@Adiza Mona reacted:

“Nothing is painful than an insider doing this to you not even outside this world is better even if you're dying you keep it friends today enemy tomorrow.”

@lovelineakere reacted:

“Wow that's why I have no friends.”

Watch the video below:

Wife catches husband cheating with side chick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman caught her husband cheating on her with a lady in their matrimonial home and made a scene in their compound.

In a footage seen on Facebook, the displeased woman hurled swear words on her husband as she slammed him for being unfaithful. "Do you know you are a big fool? "After everything I did for you ehn?" she ranted from the ground floor at her husband and the side chick who were at the balcony of an apartment in the first floor.

She ordered the lady to jump down and attempted to go up when the side chick refused. Her husband could be heard begging his wife. The side chick, who had only a towel on tried to jump off the building but stepped back and eventually took the stairs where she met her lover's enraged wife.

