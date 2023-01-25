An irate woman made a scene in a compound after she found out her husband was cheating on her

She confronted them from the ground floor of the house and ordered the side chick to jump down from the first floor

The side chick who had only a towel on tried to escape the angry woman and faked jumping off the building

A woman caught her husband cheating on her with a lady in their matrimonial home and made a scene in the compound.

In a footage seen on Facebook, the displeased woman used cuss words on her husband as she slammed him for being unfaithful.

She had a face off with her husband's side chick.

Source: Facebook

"Do you know you are a big fool?

"After everything I did for you ehn?" she ranted from the ground floor at her husband and the side chick who were at the balcony of an apartment in the first floor.

She ordered the lady to jump down and attempted to go up when the side chick refused. Her husband could be heard begging his wife to no avail.

The side chick who had only a towel on tried to jump off the building but stepped back and eventually took the stairs where she met her lover's wife.

Social media reactions

Ogechukwu Offorbuike said:

"The husband sef na big pig. The woman wey follow man go his matrimonial house. Na so the konji or poverty hold you reach? Any of her reasons for seeing a woman's belongings all over the house and still removed cloth. Shameless."

Mati Anyafulugo said:

"Some men are just madddddd and very disrespectful to their Wives.

"Who brings a side chick to their matrimonial home and also has the temerity to have sexxxx with his side chic in their matrimonial bed?

"Zuzugharibanu!"

Ifesinachi Vanessa said:

"I don't have problem with the so called side chick o.

"Na the mumu husband that disrespected his darling wife to bring his side okuku to the matrimonial home and use the holy matrimony bed."

Nkechi Favour Ugochukwu said:

"Side chic with audacity, you carry mind go married man house.

"Its the neighbours minding their business for me."

Ada Oliver said:

"He doesn't have money to take her to a hotel or what ?

"Why your home ?

"Ndi mmadu sef."

Wife catches her husband cheating on her

Source: Legit.ng