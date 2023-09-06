A Nigerian orphan has impressed many netizens on Facebook with her amazing WAEC result

The brilliant child passed all the subjects she sat for with flying colours and even had an A in mathematics

A kind Nigerian man, impressed by her result, decided to sponsor her throughout the university level

Olutosin Oladosu Adebowale, a woman known for her philanthropic endeavours, has shared the inspiring story of Ogooluwa, an orphan.

Olutosin revealed that a young man with the initials J.F. has been a steadfast supporter of Ogooluwa's education for many years.

She expressed her gratitude to J.F. for his unwavering support, as he had sponsored Ogooluwa's education throughout her secondary school years.

Now, with Ogooluwa's graduation from secondary school, a new chapter in her educational journey has begun.

Brilliant orphan begins training in tailoring

After writing her WASSCE exams, the orphan travelled to an undisclosed city where she is undergoing a year-long training program in tailoring.

Recognising the financial needs associated with this training, Olutosin reached out to her friends, appealing for their support in providing a monthly stipend for Ogooluwa during her time there.

Orphan bagged an A in mathematics, cleared other subjects in WAEC

It was an emotional moment when the lady received Ogooluwa's excellent WAEC results, which showcased her academic prowess.

Ogooluwa achieved remarkable grades, including an outstanding A1 in Mathematics, and B3 grades in English language, Marketing, and civic education. Additionally, she earned C5 grades in literature in English and CRS, while her performance in Economics was outstanding.

The good news did not end there. Olutosin received a heartwarming phone call from J.F, where he expressed his commitment to sponsor Ogooluwa's university education.

She wrote on Facebook:

"Her WAEC results is very good. I Received her result today. Even she has an A1 in Mathematics. B3 in English language B3 in Marketing, B3 in civic education, C5 in literature in English, C5 in CRS, Economic is Outstanding.

"My brother J.F phoned me yesterday night, he promised to sponsor Ogooluwa through university. Dont forget, Brother J.F sponsored her through secondary school too. May Almighty God bless my brother J.F. amen. May Almighty God help Ogo to succeed in life, Amen.”

Reactions as man promises to train orphan who passed WAEC exams

Girl risks losing admission over lack of fund

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl, Eche Mercy, is on the verge of losing her admission to pursue a career in medicine and surgery.

In a sad post on Facebook, Mercy opened up about her challenges and sought help from kind netizens. The orphan who lost her parents in 2009 said her aunt had been her sole sponsor ever since the demise of her parents.

Mercy said her aunt cannot sponsor her education at the university level due to financial restraints.

