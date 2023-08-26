A young girl who passed all her exams and gained admission to study medicine and surgery has sought help from Nigerians

In a post shared via Facebook, the girl pleaded for financial assistance to further her education

According to the heartbroken lady, she lost her parents in 2009 and her aunt has been the only one caring for her

A Nigerian girl, Eche Mercy, is on the verge of losing her admission to pursue a career in medicine and surgery.

In a sad post on Facebook, Mercy opened up about her challenges and sought help from concerned netizens.

Mercy needs financial assistance

The orphan who lost her parents in 2009 said her aunt had been her sole sponsor ever since the demise of her parents.

However, the woman is currently unable to sponsor her education at the University level due to financial restraints.

In her words:

"My name is Eche Mercy from APA local government Benue State, and I have been given an opportunity to pursue an MBBS degree at Benue State University Makurdi.

"I lost both of my parents since 2009 and I am the only child of my parents, my Aunty has been the sole sponsor of my academics throughout my secondary school but is unable to sponsor my medical career in school due to financial difficulties.

"As it stands I would lose my mbbs admission if I don’t pay my tuition before matriculation which is speculated to hold next week. The reason for my delay in seeking for help was because I was hoping my family would be able to raise my tuition fee but as been unable to do so and have said I should forfeit my admission, I believe I have what it takes to succeed and I am determined to see my dream come to pass.

"My tuition fee for a session is N250,000 but the first semester is N155,000 which I need to pay urgently to be matriculated. I need your support to be able to pursue my dream of being a doctor. Attached to this letter is my Admission letter, WAEC, JAMB result."

Reactions as lady seeks help to pursue medical degree

Loveth Sule asked:

"How much is the full fees."

Henry Ejekwu said:

"Most of us dat went to sch wer neva financially buoyant but God grace speaks for us. Left for our background some pipu wil neva move on in life. Helper can come frm anywhere.. may her dreams com tru d help of God above."

Ogboche added:

"Before him there is no impossibility. Her beginning could be like this but you can't predict what God can do for her. I started MSc with less than 10k in my account, but I spent not less than a million to complete it. Pray for long life for her and those helping her. It is well with them."

See the post below:

