A Nigerian man who failed English language in WAEC examinations has shared his captivating story on Facebook

The smart man was able to bag two overseas scholarships despite failing his WAEC exams in two sittings

According to him, he prepared properly for the IELTS exams which he passed and subsequently bagged the scholarships

A Nigerian man, Abubakar Isa Rrw, has recounted his experience with English language exams.

According to him, despite performing well in other subjects, he unfortunately failed English language in West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Man bags two overseas scholarships after writing IELTS exams Photo credit: Abubakar Isa Rrw/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Undeterred, Abubakar registered for another WASSCE exam to achieve an A grade.

However, he faced another setback as he did not pass the English language exam the second time.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abubakar sits for IELTS exams

Determined to improve, Abubakar decided to take the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), a proficiency test developed by the British Council and Cambridge Assessment English.

With just one week of preparation, he achieved a better result and was able to secure two overseas scholarships.

In his words;

“My little story with English Language Exam. In 2007, I took the WAEC exam at Dawakin Kudu Science College. Despite having good grades in all the other subjects, I failed the English language in my WAEC result. When I registered for another SSCE, my intention was to get an A, not even a B.

"Despite all the courage I had for that exam, I wrote it to the best of my ability at Government Secondary School in Kano, and I passed all the subjects except for the English language.

"For the first time, I decided to register for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), an English Language proficiency test developed and run by the British Council in partnership with Cambridge Assessment English.

"I studied for it within a week and achieved a better result. I secured two overseas scholarships with that IELTS. result. Alhamdulillah.”

Reactions as man bags two overseas scholarships despite failing English in WAEC

Abubakar's perseverance and success story serve as an inspiration to others facing similar challenges.

Muhammad Aminu Dambatta said:

“I’m a living witness, Dr. May Allah bless you. Amen Amen.”

Ihsan Adam reacted:

“Congratulations.”

Fatima Alhassan Abdulmumin said:

“All praise is due to Allah. Praise be to God. May Allah increase his blessings in your life.”

Ibrahim Ahmad Bello reacted:

“Congratulations, how to register for IELTs?”

Kamaluddeen Nuhu Muhammed said:

“When hard work meets with courage, Passion, enthusiasm, Dedication above all Prayer all goals are achievable.”

See the post below:

Man who got 9as asked to rewrite under heavy supervision

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sarki Abba, a student from Kano state, amazed exam authorities with his exceptional performance in the 1984 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) scoring nine distinctions.

Doubting his achievement, he was brought to Lagos state to retake the exam under strict supervision. To everyone's astonishment, Abba once again achieved nine A1 grades, leading to an apology from the authorities and the establishment of the National Merit Award.

Abba continued to shine academically, graduating as the overall best medical student at ABU, Zaria in 1989/90.

Source: Legit.ng