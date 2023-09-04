A Nigerian boy has expressed his utmost excitement on social media after seeing his WASSCE result

In a post shared via Facebook, the young boy visited a church to show his gratitude to God for a great result

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many applauding him for his success

A Nigerian boy identified as David Ojimadu on Facebook has shared a photo of his West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) result.

While sharing the photo, he expressed his overwhelming gratitude to God for helping him scale through.

Nigerian boy goes emotional after seeing WAEC result Photo credit: David Ojimadu/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He stated that if asked to explain how it all happened, he wouldn't be able to finish the narration in years.

David recounts academic success story

David reminisced about his challenges, including kneeling in the exam hall, running from one place to another, shedding tears, taking the exams, attending different schools, and making countless friends.

Despite all the obstacles, he had an exceptional WAEC result, consisting of 1 A, 7 B's, and a C.

David stormed a church where he duly expressed his heartfelt appreciation to God and invited others to join him in giving thanks.

He said:

"If I were asked to explain how it happened, I won't finish it in years. So finally, after all the 'kneel down', 'run from there', all the cries, all the laughing, all the exams, all the schools went to, all the friends I have made and all other things I can't even remember, God has blessed me with a wonderful #WAECresult. I can't thank him enough. Join me as I thank GOD for his goodness.”

Reactions as boy shows off his WAEC result

Netizens reacting in the comments section congratulated him for his excellent result and wished him well.

Toyin Fagbiye said:

“Congratulations my beloved more grace.”

Chidinma Ukaegbu commented:

“Congratulate this is just the beginning thank God for u chidi ojims.”

Patricia Osuh reacted:

“Our good lord has done it for you, May his name be highly praise . He will surely see u to the end. Remain blessed.”

GO LD said;

“Congratulations bro.”

@Constance Chiemela reacted:

“That's my doc. Odogwu! Not by struggle, nor by making. It's just by divine mandate. Na-ejeje.”

Nigerian boy excitedly displays WAEC result

