Mmesoma Okonkwo, a brilliant and talented student from Chrisland Schools, has shared how her family support played a vital role in her academic success.

She received the prestigious British Council Award, a highly coveted honour that recognises exceptional performance in the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams.

The IGCSE is primarily preparatory ground for those who want to further their students for further education and career opportunities in various fields.

Reducing house chores helped me

In an interview with Arise News, Mmesoma Okonkwo achieved excellent grades in all her subjects, demonstrating her hard work, dedication and passion for learning.

She said that being one of the eldest in the family, she usually had to do some household chores in the kitchen every day, such as washing dishes, cooking meals and cleaning the house.

However, when she was preparing for her exams, her family relieved her of those duties and encouraged her to focus on her studies.

This helped her to revise effectively and excel in the IGCSE exams.

Mmesoma Okonkwo expressed her gratitude to her family and teachers for their guidance and support throughout her academic journey.

She also thanked the British Council for recognising her achievement and awarding her with a certificate and a medal that she cherishes.

She said that she hopes to continue her education at a top university and pursue her dreams of becoming a successful professional in her chosen field.

