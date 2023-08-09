The WAEC result of a Nigerian student who cleared all her papers has impressed netizens on social media

The brilliant female student bagged an A in all the subjects she sat for during the examinations

Netizens who spotted the photo of her result took turns to shower her with accolades for her impeccable brilliance

A young girl from Delta State, Amarie Mitchelle Ogheneserome, from Araya in the Isoko South local government area, has set a new record in the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination.

She scored the best result in the just concluded WAEC's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), clearing all subjects with A1.

The news was shared on Facebook by a user identified as Entertainment Eyes.

Reactions as Delta girl bags straight A1s in WAEC

A photo of her result has gone viral on social media, with many people congratulating the young girl on her achievement.

It's a remarkable accomplishment that highlights the importance of hard work and dedication.

Ursula wrote:

"Nice results, congrats."

Ogbu wrote:

"My younger brother in his own time got all A's including in maths and further maths too and just a B."

Kingsley Okon reacted:

"Good one, however, we now celebrate all A's, academics has really changed. I appreciate her efforts."

Manny added:

"Unbelieveable. Congratulation she has enter d guiness book record in d history of Nigeria."

