"Best Result so Far": Delta Girl Packs Straight A1s in WAEC, Photo of Impressive Scores Trends on Facebook
- The WAEC result of a Nigerian student who cleared all her papers has impressed netizens on social media
- The brilliant female student bagged an A in all the subjects she sat for during the examinations
- Netizens who spotted the photo of her result took turns to shower her with accolades for her impeccable brilliance
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A young girl from Delta State, Amarie Mitchelle Ogheneserome, from Araya in the Isoko South local government area, has set a new record in the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination.
She scored the best result in the just concluded WAEC's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), clearing all subjects with A1.
The news was shared on Facebook by a user identified as Entertainment Eyes.
Reactions as Delta girl bags straight A1s in WAEC
"He got F9 in 9 subjects": Tears as boy fails 2023 WAEC woefully, comes out with F9 in all subjects he wrote
A photo of her result has gone viral on social media, with many people congratulating the young girl on her achievement.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
It's a remarkable accomplishment that highlights the importance of hard work and dedication.
Ursula wrote:
"Nice results, congrats."
Ogbu wrote:
"My younger brother in his own time got all A's including in maths and further maths too and just a B."
Kingsley Okon reacted:
"Good one, however, we now celebrate all A's, academics has really changed. I appreciate her efforts."
Manny added:
"Unbelieveable. Congratulation she has enter d guiness book record in d history of Nigeria."
See the post shared on Facebook below:
Nigerian boy shows off great result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that following the release of the West African Examination Council (WAEC)'s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results nationwide, a Nigerian boy, identified as CâllMhê LegitBoss on Facebook, has shared his exam result with his followers.
2023 WAEC: 15-year-old girl clears her results with 8 A's after scoring 334 in JAMB, gets quick admission
The proud boy rejoiced over passing all the subjects he sat for during the examination. According to his post, which has since gone viral, he passed with one A1, five B3s, two C4s, and one C6.
While sharing his result, he expressed his gratitude to God for his success and congratulated himself on his achievement. He wrote:
“Finally my waec result is out. I thank God for everything. Congratulations to me.”
Source: Legit.ng