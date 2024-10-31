Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Woman Begins Speaking In Tongues after Seeing Engagement Ring Her Son Bought for Lover
People

Nigerian Woman Begins Speaking In Tongues after Seeing Engagement Ring Her Son Bought for Lover

by  Ankrah Shalom 1 min read
  • A Nigerian mother got really excited when her son showed her the engagement ring that he purchased for his fiancee
  • In an interesting video, her son opened the pack to reveal the ring and the woman immediately burst into tongues
  • Social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to congratulate the doting couple

PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Legit.ng Today!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: