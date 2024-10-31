Nigerian Woman Begins Speaking In Tongues after Seeing Engagement Ring Her Son Bought for Lover
- A Nigerian mother got really excited when her son showed her the engagement ring that he purchased for his fiancee
- In an interesting video, her son opened the pack to reveal the ring and the woman immediately burst into tongues
- Social media users who watched the video stormed the comments section to congratulate the doting couple
