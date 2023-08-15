A member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, found out some students in his PPA don't understand the English language

The NYSC member, Emma Oniru spoke to the JSS3 school children using pigeon English but they responded in the Hausa language

Emma was asking the children the whereabouts of their school's principal, but they found it hard to understand him

A member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, says JSS3 children in his place of primary assignment don't understand English.

The NYSC member, Emma Oniru, posted a video to show when he arrived at the school he was posted for the one-year compulsory national service.

Some children encountered by the NYSC member were unable to speak the English language. Photo credit: TikTok/@emma_oniru.

Source: TikTok

The copper arrived at the PPA and wanted to see the school's principal, but he was not at his desk.

He then asked the students the whereabouts of the school's principal, but they found it hard to communicate with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

NYSC member interacts with students at his PPA

When he spoke to them in the English language, the children responded in the Hausa language.

The children are in JSS3 but are still unable to express themselves coherently in the English language.

The video was later posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja and it got many reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as NYSC member arrives his PPA

@Abicent_olamhi said:

"No English in school so na for where them go con dey speak English oh?"

@Bigbrother9jaUpdates commented:

"People weh dem dey use Hausa teach them English. You go explain tire."

@akinyemibola0 reacted:

"You better drop the phone and explain with your hand."

@AdeolaGold said:

"You don buy job. Abeg leave my brothers alone oo."

@user2060839596197 commented:

"You go explain tire no evidence."

@Ade folaju said:

"You go dey explain explain explain....you go explain tire, no evidence."

@user3419921001292 reacted:

"How you won take teach them na."

Lady plays football during NYSC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who went for NYSC wowed people with her football skills.

Many people gathered to watch how she juggled with the football.

Men who were around saluted her for her amazing skills.

Source: Legit.ng